Astonishing amount of rainfall seen in Central Florida

Even more rain expected over upcoming weekend

Tom Sorrells, Chief meteorologist

Tags: Orlando, Weather, Orange County, Florida, Rain
On Thursday, an astonishing amount of rainfall, measuring 3.90 inches, was recorded at Orlando International Airport. This figure easily surpassed the previous record set in 1943, which stood at 1.74 inches.

The significant rainfall, along with trace amounts today, helped to alleviate the region’s yearly rainfall deficit, reducing it from -6.42 inches to -2.65 inches.

Looking ahead, anticipate sea breeze thunderstorms during the mid-to-late afternoon on both Friday and Saturday.

Moreover, a more extensive heavy rain event is expected to occur on Sunday and Monday as our next system approaches.

Tom Sorrells is News 6's Emmy award winning chief meteorologist. He pinpoints storms across Central Florida to keep residents safe from dangerous weather conditions.

