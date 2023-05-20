Astonishing amount of rainfall seen in Central Florida

On Thursday, an astonishing amount of rainfall, measuring 3.90 inches, was recorded at Orlando International Airport. This figure easily surpassed the previous record set in 1943, which stood at 1.74 inches.

The significant rainfall, along with trace amounts today, helped to alleviate the region’s yearly rainfall deficit, reducing it from -6.42 inches to -2.65 inches.

Drought Monitor Map for Florida (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Looking ahead, anticipate sea breeze thunderstorms during the mid-to-late afternoon on both Friday and Saturday.

Moreover, a more extensive heavy rain event is expected to occur on Sunday and Monday as our next system approaches.

Clouds and Rain - Sunday 7 p.m. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)