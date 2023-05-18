Inconvenient Weather Day: More storms in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thursday is an Inconvenient Weather Day across Central Florida as we are pinpointing the risk of some strong to severe storms.

There’s a chance the storms could have strong winds up to 50 mph or greater, heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding, lightning and small hail.

Expect a widespread coverage of rain at 60% through the day, especially after 2 p.m. We will see some storms lingering as late as 9 p.m.

Rain chances will be at 40% on Friday and 30% on Saturday and Sunday.

The high will be near 92 degrees in Orlando on Thursday. The average high on this date is 89.

Expect high temperatures near 90 degrees through the weekend.

Rain chances will be on the increase once again for a good bit of next week.