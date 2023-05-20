Orlando woman struggles with bedroom peeper near Lake Barton Village

An Orlando woman — who preferred to remain anonymous — said she is now on edge after a man was caught on her surveillance camera late Thursday night, peeking through the blinds of her bedroom window.

It happened near the Lake Barton Village area just before 11 p.m.

As the man peered through the window, it appears the trespasser attempted to cover his face using his arms.

“That’s just weird. That’s uncomfortable,” she said. “I don’t know who that person is.”

She said she was bracing for the man to break in.

“I had my Taser in one hand and my big-a** flashlight in the other hand, just in case,” she said.

A red pick-up truck was parked on the street in the video. The resident said it’s the same vehicle the man got into after walking away from her home.

He can be seen leaning out of the driver’s side door in a photo captured by the resident.

Photo taken by resident of suspected peeper getting into a red pickup truck (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

She immediately called her roommate to come home that night, then reached out to the police.

The woman told News 6 that she asked an officer to patrol the area, but she claimed the officer did not stay long.

The woman said that about 40 minutes after officer left, she saw the same red vehicle speed past her home.

“I checked my camera to see what was going on in front of my house because I was too scared to look out a window,” she said.

The woman said it will be on her mind all the time until he’s caught.

“That leaves me checking my cameras 24/7,” she said.

She said she was so frazzled Thursday night that she forgot to file a police report.

She contacted Orlando police on Friday, hoping to get it filed.

At last check, she was waiting for officers to arrive at her house.

News 6 reached out to Orlando police about this incident and protocol in these situations. They have yet to respond.

