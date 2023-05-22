SunRail to break ground on new DeLand station

DeLAND, Fla. – An official groundbreaking ceremony will be held Monday for the new SunRail station in DeLand.

The Florida Department of Transportation, the Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission and officials from Volusia County and the city of DeLand will hold the event at 10 a.m. at the DeLand Amtrak Station at 2491 Old New York Ave. in DeLand.

The new DeLand SunRail station will extend service 12.2 miles from DeBary.

SunRail currently has 16 stations, from DeBary to Poinciana, along a 49-mile corridor.

Speakers will include FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue; FDOT District Five Secretary John E. Tyler; Volusia County Chair Jeff Brower; and DeLand Mayor Chris Cloudman.

[SURVEY: What would it take for you to use SunRail? | TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

This story will be updated after the groundbreaking ceremony.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: