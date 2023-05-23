‘He was a fine guy:’ Family mourns man killed by lightning strike, seek answers

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Family members of a man who witnesses say was struck by lightning in Volusia County say they want answers.

Investigators said 24-year-old Edvin Cinto died Monday after his coworkers reported that he was struck by lightning while working on the roof of a home along Sterling Point Drive in Deltona. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His family told News 6 that he was full of life and that he had been working in construction for about four years.

“He was a fine guy, dedicated to his job and just a good boy,” said Cinto’s cousin, Cesario Cinto

His cousin said their family doesn’t have all the answers now, but they want to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“Everyone should stop working because it’s dangerous to work when it’s lightning,” said Cesario.

Witnesses called 911 trying to help.

“They’re saying he’s not breathing, but he has a pulse I guess,” said one 911 caller.

“Someone has fallen from the roof and I think he’s unconscious,” another caller said.

News 6 saw employees on the scene from OSHA on Tuesday. Their job is to investigate workplace incidents.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says even though the information gathered on scene is consistent with a lightning strike, an autopsy would still have to confirm how Cinto died.

This coming as News 6 has reported on similar incidents across Central Florida, including two young rowers who police say drowned after their boat capsized in Lake Fairview In Orlando when lightning struck back in September. Also, a boat captain was killed in West Melbourne last month after authorities say lightning struck his boat.

Cinto’s death marks the fourth fatal lightning strike in the U.S. this year.

“I hope this never happens [to anyone else], " said Cesario.

At this time, News 6 has not yet heard back from an OSHA spokesperson.

We’re also working to learn more about the contractor that Cinto was working for and if they have any comment.

Cinto’s family said they’re working to raise money to send to his body back to Guatemala where he’s from for his funeral.

