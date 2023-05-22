Man dies after falling off roof at Deltona construction site amid storms

DELTONA, Fla. – A man in his 20s was killed Monday afternoon after falling off a roof at a construction site, according to Deltona Fire Rescue

Rescue officials said the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. at the site located on Sterling Point Drive near Arbor Hill Drive after storms rolled through the area.

The man was working on the roof of the construction site at the time, officials said.

According to Deltona Fire Rescue, a lightning strike was reported in the area, but officials have not said whether the man was struck or if weather played a role in the fall.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

