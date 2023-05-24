73º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Volusia deputies search for man accused of scamming elderly victims

Man stole several thousand dollars from Deltona woman in phone call con, deputies say

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Volusia County, Crime, Orange County, Fraud
Deputies said the man scammed a Deltona woman out of several thousand dollars after she received a call from someone she thought was a family member. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are looking for a man accused of defrauding elderly victims in multiple scams in Volusia and Orange counties.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the man scammed a Deltona woman out of several thousand dollars after she received a call from someone she thought was a family member.

The female caller told the victim she was being arrested and needed money to get out of jail, and the victim complied, deputies said.

The man, pictured above, was also involved in similar scams throughout Orlando as part of a scheme to defraud seniors, according to deputies.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Deputies said they believe he lives in Orlando or the Orange County area. He is described as having distinct tattoos on his left leg and calf.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office about Case No. 23-5911 at 386-248-1777 or 911 in an emergency. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida by calling 1-888-277-8477 or using the P3 app.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email