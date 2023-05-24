Volusia deputies search for man accused of scamming elderly victims

Deputies said the man scammed a Deltona woman out of several thousand dollars after she received a call from someone she thought was a family member.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are looking for a man accused of defrauding elderly victims in multiple scams in Volusia and Orange counties.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the man scammed a Deltona woman out of several thousand dollars after she received a call from someone she thought was a family member.

The female caller told the victim she was being arrested and needed money to get out of jail, and the victim complied, deputies said.

The man, pictured above, was also involved in similar scams throughout Orlando as part of a scheme to defraud seniors, according to deputies.

Deputies said they believe he lives in Orlando or the Orange County area. He is described as having distinct tattoos on his left leg and calf.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office about Case No. 23-5911 at 386-248-1777 or 911 in an emergency. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida by calling 1-888-277-8477 or using the P3 app.

