16-year-old arrested in shooting outside Dezerland that killed 1, injured 2 others

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a shooting outside Dezerland on International Drive that killed a 14-year-old and injured two others, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Jasper Rollins is accused of shooting at a group of teens on April 29 around 11:40 p.m.

According to police, Rollins shot at the crowd several times.

The Orlando Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting that killed a teenager and injured two others.



The suspect has been identified as Jasper Rollins (16 yrs old). He has been charged with First Degree Murder with a Firearm. pic.twitter.com/Xp32DnmyKj — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 26, 2023

Three 14-year-old boys were shot and taken to the hospital. One of the teens, identified as Trevon Robinson, of Hillsborough County, died at the hospital.

Rollins faces a first-degree murder charge.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: