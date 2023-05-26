75º

16-year-old arrested in shooting outside Dezerland that killed 1, injured 2 others

Jasper Rollins faces 1st-degree murder charge

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a shooting outside Dezerland on International Drive that killed a 14-year-old and injured two others, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Jasper Rollins is accused of shooting at a group of teens on April 29 around 11:40 p.m.

According to police, Rollins shot at the crowd several times.

Three 14-year-old boys were shot and taken to the hospital. One of the teens, identified as Trevon Robinson, of Hillsborough County, died at the hospital.

Rollins faces a first-degree murder charge.

