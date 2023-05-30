Crews search for man who went overboard cruise ship off Florida coast

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 35-year-old man is missing off the coast of Florida after going overboard from a Carnival cruise ship, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Officials said Tuesday that crews were searching for the man, who went overboard about 186 miles east of Jacksonville.
The U.S. Coast Guard said the man was on the Carnival Magic cruise ship, which sails from Miami and Norfolk, Virginia.
No other details have been provided.
#Breaking @USCG crews are searching for a 35 year-old man who went overboard from the Carnaval Magic cruise ship 186 miles east of #Jacksonville, Monday.— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) May 30, 2023
The Coast Guard is utilizing both air and water assets to conduct the search.#USCG #Florida #SAR pic.twitter.com/qH70gDBRAp
