Crews search for man who went overboard cruise ship off Florida coast

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 35-year-old man is missing off the coast of Florida after going overboard from a Carnival cruise ship, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials said Tuesday that crews were searching for the man, who went overboard about 186 miles east of Jacksonville.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the man was on the Carnival Magic cruise ship, which sails from Miami and Norfolk, Virginia.

No other details have been provided.

