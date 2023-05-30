84º

Crews search for man who went overboard cruise ship off Florida coast

Man went missing 186 miles east of Jacksonville

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

FILE -In this Saturday, April 4, 2020, file photo, Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic is docked at Port Canaveral, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Carnival Corp. says it lost $2 billion in the first quarter as the cruise industry remained shut down in many parts of the world by the pandemic. But the company says bookings are picking up, and 2022 could be a strong year for cruises. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) (John Raoux, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 35-year-old man is missing off the coast of Florida after going overboard from a Carnival cruise ship, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials said Tuesday that crews were searching for the man, who went overboard about 186 miles east of Jacksonville.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the man was on the Carnival Magic cruise ship, which sails from Miami and Norfolk, Virginia.

No other details have been provided.

