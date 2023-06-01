Kissimmee gets ready for massive PrideFest block party

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The city of Kissimmee is getting ready to block part of its downtown area for its big PrideFest event Saturday.

PrideFest Kissimmee starts at noon Saturday at the Kissimmee Civic Center. This year, the city will also block off part of East Dakin Avenue near the civic center for an outdoor block party.

The event promises food trucks, 70 vendors, two full bars, live entertainment with headliner Billy Mick, and the Orlando Gay Chorus.

Pride events in Florida have been put on notice with the new “Protection of Children” law that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed last month, which among other things aims to rein in “adult entertainment” at public venues, including drag shows and events like Pride festivals.

As a result, some pride events in the state have been canceled, including one in St. Cloud.

The city of Kissimmee, however, says it believes its PrideFest is in compliance with the law. It is not having specific activities for children, though the overall event is open for people of all ages.

“We are keeping a close tab on trending political and legal issues in the state and the main change in our event this year is to meet new regulations in the state,” said Kissimmee spokesperson Stephanie Bechara.

The free annual event will also feature drag bingo by The Kissimmee Queens, which will be for those ages 18 years of age and up. Proof of age with a government ID will be required.

The city also says law enforcement was involved with the planning process and that the public should feel safe during PrideFest.

More information is available through the city of Kissimmee website.

