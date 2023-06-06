87º

LIVE

Local News

3 airlines relocating operations at OIA. Here’s which ones

Spirit Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Breeze Airways changing terminals

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Travel, MCO, OIA, Orlando International Airport
Spring break broke Orlando International Airport’s daily departure record, leaders say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Three airlines will be relocating inside the Orlando International Airport, according to transportation officials.

Starting Wednesday, Spirit Airlines, Alaska Airlines and Breeze Airways will have new ticker counter and baggage claim locations.

For any further questions regarding your specific flight, contact your airline directly.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Spirit Airlines:

  • Ticker counter and check-in area will move from Terminal B, Level 3 to Terminal A, Level 3
  • Baggage claim will relocate to Terminal A, Level 2, carousels 2 through 5
  • There are no changes to gate assignments

Alaska Airlines:

  • Ticker counter and check-in area will move from Terminal A, Level 3 to Terminal B, Level 3
  • Baggage claim will relocate to Terminal B, Level 2, carousels 21 or 22
  • There are no changes to gate assignments

Breeze Airways:

  • Ticker counter and check-in area will move from Terminal A, Level 3, to Terminal B, Level 3
  • Baggage claim will relocate to Terminal B, Level 2, carousels 20 or 21
  • There are no changes to gate assignments

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email