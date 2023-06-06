3 airlines relocating operations at OIA. Here’s which ones

ORLANDO, Fla. – Three airlines will be relocating inside the Orlando International Airport, according to transportation officials.
Starting Wednesday, Spirit Airlines, Alaska Airlines and Breeze Airways will have new ticker counter and baggage claim locations.
For any further questions regarding your specific flight, contact your airline directly.
Spirit Airlines:
- Ticker counter and check-in area will move from Terminal B, Level 3 to Terminal A, Level 3
- Baggage claim will relocate to Terminal A, Level 2, carousels 2 through 5
- There are no changes to gate assignments
Alaska Airlines:
- Ticker counter and check-in area will move from Terminal A, Level 3 to Terminal B, Level 3
- Baggage claim will relocate to Terminal B, Level 2, carousels 21 or 22
- There are no changes to gate assignments
Breeze Airways:
- Ticker counter and check-in area will move from Terminal A, Level 3, to Terminal B, Level 3
- Baggage claim will relocate to Terminal B, Level 2, carousels 20 or 21
- There are no changes to gate assignments
Airline Relocation Update: Starting tomorrow, June 7th, Spirit Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and Breeze Airways will be relocating in our airport. For any further questions regarding your specific flight, please contact your airline directly. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/utYIYq4KBP— Orlando International Airport (@MCO) June 6, 2023