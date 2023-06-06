3 airlines relocating operations at OIA. Here’s which ones

ORLANDO, Fla. – Three airlines will be relocating inside the Orlando International Airport, according to transportation officials.

Starting Wednesday, Spirit Airlines, Alaska Airlines and Breeze Airways will have new ticker counter and baggage claim locations.

For any further questions regarding your specific flight, contact your airline directly.

Ticker counter and check-in area will move from Terminal B, Level 3 to Terminal A, Level 3

Baggage claim will relocate to Terminal A, Level 2, carousels 2 through 5

There are no changes to gate assignments

Ticker counter and check-in area will move from Terminal A, Level 3 to Terminal B, Level 3

Baggage claim will relocate to Terminal B, Level 2, carousels 21 or 22

There are no changes to gate assignments

Ticker counter and check-in area will move from Terminal A, Level 3, to Terminal B, Level 3

Baggage claim will relocate to Terminal B, Level 2, carousels 20 or 21

There are no changes to gate assignments