Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex launching summer deals for Florida residents

Buy a one-day ticket, get a second one free until Aug. 31

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is launching into summer with some out-of-this-world deals for Florida residents.

If you buy a one-day ticket to the tourist attraction, you get a second day free through Aug. 31, according to the space center website.

The tickets must be purchased by Aug. 30 and used by Aug. 31 to be redeemed.

The deal offers $75 two-day tickets for adults and $65 two-day tickets for children ages 3-11.

You must show proof of Florida residency upon arrival at the center. You can purchase tickets online here.

