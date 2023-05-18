Meet the private Ax-2 crew set to launch from Kennedy Space Center

Axiom Space's Ax-2 Crew - (from left to right) Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot John Shoffner, Mission Specialist Ali AlQarni and Mission Specialist Rayyanah Barnawi.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Axiom-2 is set to light up the sky over the Space Coast Sunday afternoon as a second group of private astronauts kick off a science mission to the International Space Station, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Liftoff of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Axiom-2′s four astronauts is set for 5:37 p.m. EDT Sunday, May 21, from Kennedy Space Center’s pad 39A.

But who are the private Axiom astronauts who will be onboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule? Here’s what we know:

Peggy Whitson

Mission commander Peggy Whitson is no stranger to space travel.

Whitson holds the record among American astronauts and among women for spending the most time in space, over 665 days (and counting)

First female commander of the International Space Station and the only woman to serve as ISS commander twice

On Ax-2, Whitson will become the first woman to command a private space mission

First woman and first non-military chief of NASA’s Astronaut Office

First ISS science officer

Holds the records for the most spacewalks by a woman (10)

TIME 100 Most Influential People in the World (2018)

John Shoffner

STEM advocate, business pioneer, and lifelong space enthusiast John Shoffner will serve as pilot for the Ax-2 mission.

Cycled across the U.S. in 18 days without support

Accumulated 8,500 flight hours

Completed 3,000 sky dives and base jumps

Placed second in 2019 Nürburgring Endurance Series Carrera Cup Class Championship

Formed a young astronauts club as a child

Ali AlQarni

Representing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ali AlQarni (pronounced Ali Al-car-knee) will serve as a mission specialist on the Ax-2 mission.

12 years of flying experience with 2,387 flight hours

A fighter pilot with the Royal Saudi Air Force, he’s primarily piloted an F-15SA

Inaugural member of the Saudi National Astronaut Program

Only the second Saudi male astronaut and one of the first Saudi astronauts to visit the ISS

Bachelor’s degree in aerospace science from King Faisal Air Academy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Athletic enthusiast

Free time: Making coffee, grilling steaks and restoring antique cars

Rayyanah Barnawi

Also representing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Rayyanah Barnawi (pronounced Ray-AH-nah Bar-now-wee) will serve as a mission specialist on the Ax-2 mission.

Biomedical researcher with almost a decade of experience in cancer stem-cell research

Making history as the first Saudi female astronaut to go to space and one of the first Saudi astronauts to visit the ISS

Master of biomedical sciences from Alfaisal University in Saudi Arabia

Bachelor of biomedical sciences from Otago University in New Zealand

More than nine years as a research lab technician for the Stem Cell and Tissue Re-engineering Program at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Outdoor and sports enthusiast participating in adventures around the world

