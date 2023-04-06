WATCH LIVE at 12 p.m.: NASA, Axiom Space preview Ax-2

Axiom Space's Ax-2 Crew - (from left to right) Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot John Shoffner, Mission Specialist Ali AlQarni and Mission Specialist Rayyanah Barnawi.

Representatives of Axiom Space, NASA, SpaceX and the Saudi Space Commission on Thursday will hold a news conference to preview the upcoming Ax-2 mission.

The overview event starts at 12 p.m.

Axiom Space CEO and President Michael Suffredini will speak, as well as Ax-2 Commander Peggy Whitson and the following representatives of NASA, SpaceX and SSC:

Mishaal Ashemimry, Microgravity Research Lead, Saudi Space Commission

Angela Hart, Commercial LEO Development Program Manager, NASA

Joel Montalbano, International Space Station Program Manager, NASA

Sarah Walker, Director of Dragon Mission Management, SpaceX

Whitson, a NASA astronaut, was one of the four crewmembers chosen for Ax-2, along with pilot John Shoffner and Mission Specialists Ali AlQarni and Rayyanah Barnawi of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The team will take a SpaceX Dragon capsule to the International Space Station on a Falcon 9 rocket launched from Kennedy Space Center.

The virtual event is meant to give a “high-level review” of Ax-2 and to start the mission’s media effort, according to Axiom Space.

