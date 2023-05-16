Ax-2 mission crew speaks ahead of launch from Florida coast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Four crew members for Axiom Mission 2 will be speaking on Tuesday ahead of this week’s planned launch.

Crews are targeting no earlier than May 21 at 5:37 p.m. for a launch from Kennedy Space Center. Axiom will use a Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule to get to the International Space Station.

The crew will have a virtual news conference at 11 a.m.

The launch was originally scheduled for May 8, but Axiom Space announced it would be delayed as crews continue to prepare for the mission to the space station.

This team consists of former NASA astronaut Commander Peggy Whitson, pilot John Shoffner, and Mission Specialists Ali AlQarni and Rayyanah Barnawi of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Ax-2 Crew Press Conference - May 16 at 11a.m. ET.

Reporters will be able to engage virtually with the full #Ax2 crew who are currently in quarantine in #Florida making final prep ahead of the mission. https://t.co/BBuQH11sYh https://t.co/BBuQH11sYh — Axiom Space (@Axiom_Space) May 15, 2023

Barnawi, a breast cancer researcher, will be the first Saudi woman to fly in space.

Axiom president and CEO Michael Suffredini said the mission takes lessons learned from the first Axiom flight, and the four-person crew will spend its time working on over 20 applied research experiments — everything from tumor organoids to help predict and prevent cancers, all the way to demonstrations that will help Axiom as it works toward its ultimate goal: building a new commercial space station for when the space station retires.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: