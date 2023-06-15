Where to celebrate International Day of Yoga

ORLANDO, Fla. – Whether you can do the splits or barely touch your toes, yoga is a great way to get your workout in as well as find your zen.
International Day of Yoga is on June 21, so we’ve compiled a list of studios in Orlando offering free yoga classes this week to celebrate.
- Center for Health & Wellbeing on June 21 - Yoga instructors from the Crosby Wellness Center come together to celebrate the Summer Solstice. Ideal for beginners and people looking to enter the summer season with intention.
- Heartfulness Institute on June 17 - Offers a morning and afternoon class where aspiring yogis will learn about meditation and yoga for therapeutic purposes during their workout. Yoga session will be followed by a seminar led by a yoga therapist and a family medicine physician.
- MetroHealth of East Orlando on June 16 - Yoga and dance classes designed specifically for senior citizens. You don’t have to wait for the holiday to come around; MetroHealth offers free yoga classes every Friday!
- Warrior One Yoga on June 21 - Partnered with Sheperd’s Hope, a nonprofit organization that offers free healthcare in Florida, Warrior One Yoga plans to celebrate Iternational Day of Yoga by raising awareness and funds for people living without health insurance
- YogaMix Orlando on June 21 - Classes at YogaMix Orlando offer a combination of yoga, cardio and dance. This studio works for people in every stage of their yoga journey and is ideal for working up a sweat.
If you would like a studio added to this list, please email web@wkmg.com
