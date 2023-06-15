Where to celebrate International Day of Yoga

ORLANDO, Fla. – Whether you can do the splits or barely touch your toes, yoga is a great way to get your workout in as well as find your zen.

International Day of Yoga is on June 21, so we’ve compiled a list of studios in Orlando offering free yoga classes this week to celebrate.

Center for Health & Wellbeing on June 21 - Yoga instructors from the Crosby Wellness Center come together to celebrate the Summer Solstice. Ideal for beginners and people looking to enter the summer season with intention.

Heartfulness Institute on June 17 - Offers a morning and afternoon class where aspiring yogis will learn about meditation and yoga for therapeutic purposes during their workout. Yoga session will be followed by a seminar led by a yoga therapist and a family medicine physician.

MetroHealth of East Orlando on June 16 - Yoga and dance classes designed specifically for senior citizens. You don’t have to wait for the holiday to come around; MetroHealth offers free yoga classes every Friday!

Warrior One Yoga on June 21 - Partnered with Sheperd’s Hope, a nonprofit organization that offers free healthcare in Florida, Warrior One Yoga plans to celebrate Iternational Day of Yoga by raising awareness and funds for people living without health insurance

YogaMix Orlando on June 21 - Classes at YogaMix Orlando offer a combination of yoga, cardio and dance. This studio works for people in every stage of their yoga journey and is ideal for working up a sweat.

If you would like a studio added to this list, please email web@wkmg.com

