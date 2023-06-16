‘Suitably upset:’ Ocala teen pinned to bed by fallen tree early in the morning

OCALA, Fla. – A 13-year-old girl in Ocala was trapped in her bed early Friday morning after a fallen tree pinned her down, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

An incident report shows that crews responded to a home along Southeast 8th Street around 3:19 a.m. after receiving reports about the downed tree.

Upon arrival, crews found that the tree had caved in the roof and pinned the girl to her bed with one of its branches, the report states.

According to OFR, the girl was awake, complaining about pain in her leg and saying she had a hard time breathing. She was “suitably upset, but cooperative,” fire officials reported.

Fire officials said a chainsaw was brought in to help cut off parts of the tree and free the girl, who was then taken to the hospital for treatment. The report says there was no apparent bleeding, however.

No information was provided on how the tree fell. The report states the tree is not expected to cause further damage.

