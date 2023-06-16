Inconvenient Weather Day: Strong storms to develop into the afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing an Inconvenient Weather Day across Central Florida as some strong storms will develop through the day.

Expect rain chances at 50% for the afternoon on Friday.

We will see the chance for a few strong to severe storms. The main threats will be strong winds 60 mph or greater, as well as lightning.

We can’t rule out a couple of rotating storms, even though that risk is low.

The Storm Prediction Center has all of Central Florida in a marginal risk for severe weather. That is a 1 on a scale from 1 to 5.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-90s and feels-like temperatures well into the triple digits (100-105 degrees).

Rain chances stay between 50% and 60% for Father’s Day weekend with high temperatures in the low- and mid-90s both weekend days.

