‘Literally holding a shot gun:’ Woman pulls weapon on Deltona tree trimmer

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A tree-cutting crew in Deltona was threatened with a weapon Thursday.

The owner of Tree Timber, Edward Lebron, said cutting trees is already a dangerous business, but unpredictable homeowners are cause for extra concern.

“They throw a tantrum just for anything,” Lebron said.

After disregarding consistent yelling from the neighbor of a home they were servicing Thursday, Lebron began to pay attention.

“She said, ‘You drop one more branch from that tree, and I’ll drop ya,’” Lebron said.

He could not believe what he had heard.

“I took a closer look at her. The woman was literally holding a shot gun. I was like, ‘Jesus Christ,’” Lebron said. “I was terrified.”

He said she continued to complain about saw dust getting in her yard.

“She wanna kill Mr. Tree Timber himself for freaking saw dust. That’s insane,” Lebron said.

When law enforcement arrived on scene, he decided not to press charges.

He added that things like this happen way too often.

When he posted about it on Facebook, other tree-cutting business owners chimed in about their experiences.

“People being chased by battle axes, ninja stars being thrown at people, people will throw nails in their trucks — pop their tires,” Lebron said.

In high tension situations like this, Lebron’s crew always tries to de-escalate the situation and walk away.

At the end of the day, he said he wants to make it home to his wife and kids.

