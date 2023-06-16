Woman accused of threatening neighbors, firing weapon in Lake County residential area

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake county woman was arrested Wednesday following reports that she had threatened and shot at her neighbors as they walked down the street outside her home.

Jeannie Clark, 42, faces charges for four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of discharging a firearm in a residential area.

An affidavit of probable cause shows that on June 7, four victims claimed they were walking down the street toward their homes when Clark came outside shouting obscenities at them and holding a firearm. The victims had continued their walk when they heard shots fired behind them, the affidavit continues.

Clark then allegedly told the victims they should hope the police got to them before she did, deputies said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

This incident was reported by a witness that lived nearby.

Lake County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene around 11:15 p.m. and attempted to speak with Clark, but she refused to come to the door.

Then on June 12, deputies said they conducted a phone interview with Clark, who admitted she got in an argument with the victims as they were dealing drugs outside of her home. She also admitted to firing a gun, but claimed she was attempted to shoot a snake in her yard and that the shot was not directed at the victims, deputies added.

After the phone interview, the sheriff’s office said Clark reported that a .38 caliber revolver had been stolen from her home. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed if this is the same gun that was used in the alleged shooting.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: