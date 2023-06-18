75º

Local News

The Weekly: News 6′s Mike DeForest discusses 2006 unsolved disappearance of Leesburg toddler

Trenton Duckett disappeared in 2006

Justin Warmoth, Anchor

Tags: Weekly, The Weekly, Trenton Duckett, Josh Duckett, Melinda Duckett, Missing

ORLANDO, Fla. – In 2006, a Leesburg mom told police her 2-year-old son had been kidnapped from his room. Seventeen years later, Trenton Duckett is still missing.

News 6 investigator Mike DeForest recently revisited old case files and archive video as he put together a four-part series on the toddler’s disappearance.

DeForest sat down with anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to break down the nearly two-decade long search and why Trenton’s father remains hopeful his son might be found alive.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Justin Warmoth joined News 6 in February 2013 as our Brevard County reporter. In March of 2016, after anchoring the weekend mornings since August of 2015, Justin was promoted to weekday morning anchor. You can catch him Monday through Friday mornings from 5-7 a.m. and at noon.

email