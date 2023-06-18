The Weekly: News 6′s Mike DeForest discusses 2006 unsolved disappearance of Leesburg toddler

ORLANDO, Fla. – In 2006, a Leesburg mom told police her 2-year-old son had been kidnapped from his room. Seventeen years later, Trenton Duckett is still missing.

News 6 investigator Mike DeForest recently revisited old case files and archive video as he put together a four-part series on the toddler’s disappearance.

DeForest sat down with anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to break down the nearly two-decade long search and why Trenton’s father remains hopeful his son might be found alive.

