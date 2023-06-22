74º

LIVE

Local News

Canine respiratory illness cases temporarily close Daytona Beach animal shelter

Halifax Humane Society has suspended operations for the safety of the animals, public

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Animals, Daytona Beach, Volusia County
(Halifax Humane Society)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – An animal shelter in Daytona Beach is temporarily closed due to some dogs at the center being diagnosed with upper respiratory infections, according to shelter staff.

The veterinary team at Halifax Humane Society said it is working with the University of Florida’s veterinary medicine department to combat the issue. Shelter officials said they are trying to identify, isolate and treat the specific infection.

Since it is impacting some of the shelter dogs, regular business operations were temporarily suspended to ensure the well-being of the animals and the public.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

During the quarantine period, all boarding and grooming at Culler, dog adoptions, and owner-surrendered dog and stray dog intakes have stopped.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email