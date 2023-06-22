Canine respiratory illness cases temporarily close Daytona Beach animal shelter

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – An animal shelter in Daytona Beach is temporarily closed due to some dogs at the center being diagnosed with upper respiratory infections, according to shelter staff.

The veterinary team at Halifax Humane Society said it is working with the University of Florida’s veterinary medicine department to combat the issue. Shelter officials said they are trying to identify, isolate and treat the specific infection.

Since it is impacting some of the shelter dogs, regular business operations were temporarily suspended to ensure the well-being of the animals and the public.

During the quarantine period, all boarding and grooming at Culler, dog adoptions, and owner-surrendered dog and stray dog intakes have stopped.

