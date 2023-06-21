Central Florida animal shelters to hold Mega Adoption event

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dozens of animal shelter facilities across Florida are partnering with Petco this weekend for a massive adoption event, and all adoption fees are waived.

Petco Love, a nonprofit foundation dedicated to pet adoption, is hosting the Mega Adoption event Friday, Saturday and Sunday with 51 shelters throughout Florida.

Adoption fees will be waived at participating shelters, but also at mega rescue events in Jacksonville, Plant City and Fort Pierce.

The Mega Adoption event for Central Florida will take place at the Strawberry Festival grounds on West Oak Avenue in Plant City, Friday from noon until 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. until noon.

Participating Central Florida shelters include:

If you can’t make it out to Plant City, you can visit the shelter locations where adoption fees will also be waived.

Other shelters in the area will not be at the mega events, but will also be waiving adoption fees.

Contact each shelter to find adoptable pets, locations and hours of operation.

All adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, and all adoptions will include vaccinations and offers from Petco. The goal is to find homes for 5,000 pets throughout Florida this weekend.

For more information or to see other participating shelters, head to the Mega Adopt Florida website.

