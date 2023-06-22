Kissimmee woman wins $5M top prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee woman recently won a $5 million top prize from Florida Lottery’s Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game, according to a news release.

Mensny Oreste, 41, claimed her winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $3.96 million from the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee, the release shows.

She bought the $20 ticket from a Circle K in Sanford, located at 2500 S French Ave., which will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling it.

According to Florida Lottery, the overall odds of winning something with Gold Rush Limited are 1-in-2.65.

The game is said to feature 32 top prizes of $5 million, 100 prizes of $1 million and more than 33,000 prizes that range in value from $1,000 to $100,000.

