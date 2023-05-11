2 Central Florida players win combined $4M in Mega Millions lottery draw games

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Two Central Florida players won $3 million and $1 million, respectively, in separate Mega Millions lottery draw games, officials announced Thursday.

Nikolai Whiters, 49, of Altamonte Springs, and Matthew Tarter, 34, of Bradenton, each claimed a second-tier prize from Mega Millions.

Whiters purchased his $3 million winning ticket on Jan. 10, 2023, from a Circle K, located at 320 West State Road 434 in Winter Springs. The store will receive a $5,000 commission bonus for selling the winning Megaplier ticket.

Tarter purchased his $1 million Quick Pick ticket on Dec. 27, 2022, from a Publix, located at 4651 Cortez Road West in Bradenton. The store will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The Mega Millions game has generated more than $1 billion for education and has awarded more than $1 billion in prizes, according to Florida Lottery officials.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held 11:00 p.m. Friday with an estimated $99 million jackpot.

