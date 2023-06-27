Motor vehicle office in downtown Orlando to temporarily close ahead of expansion

ORLANDO, Fla. – The downtown Orlando tax collector’s office will be temporarily closed to the public ahead of a planned expansion.

A six-month expansion and renovation project is planned during the closure of the 301 Rosalind Ave. location, according to the Orange County Tax Collector’s office.

“”The new-and-improved office will allow us to serve even more customers and provide more services to the residents of Orange County. I’d like to thank our partners at Orange County and the City of Orlando for their continued support,” Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph said in a news release.

While this office is under construction, the tax collector will open a temporary office with limited driver’s license, tag and title services, just two blocks away at 200 South Orange Ave. An announcement for the opening of this office is forthcoming, with an opening date expected as early as the second week of July.

Residents can find more information, including all locations, at the tax collector’s website.

