IRS Maitland, FL Taxpayer Assistance Center moves to Orange Avenue in Orlando

(Jon Elswick, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - The Internal Revenue Service 1040 tax form for 2022 is seen on April 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Call it a change of address, courtesy of the IRS.

The Internal Revenue Service told News 6 the Taxpayer Assistance Center in Maitland, FL, has moved to 201 South Orange Ave. in Orlando.

That puts the office in the downtown Orlando area, near the intersection of Church Street and South Orange Avenue.

The new TAC location is about 9 miles from its former location, as the crow flies. There is nearby metered street parking and public transportation.

All IRS TACs operate by appointment. To schedule an appointment at the Orlando TAC, call 844-545-5640. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The agency says the fastest and easiest way for taxpayers to get the help they need is through IRS.gov.

Available resources include:

Black Men Sundays talks about building generational wealth. Check out every episode in the media player below: