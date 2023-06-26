IRS Maitland, FL Taxpayer Assistance Center moves to Orange Avenue in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Call it a change of address, courtesy of the IRS.
The Internal Revenue Service told News 6 the Taxpayer Assistance Center in Maitland, FL, has moved to 201 South Orange Ave. in Orlando.
That puts the office in the downtown Orlando area, near the intersection of Church Street and South Orange Avenue.
The new TAC location is about 9 miles from its former location, as the crow flies. There is nearby metered street parking and public transportation.
All IRS TACs operate by appointment. To schedule an appointment at the Orlando TAC, call 844-545-5640. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
The agency says the fastest and easiest way for taxpayers to get the help they need is through IRS.gov.
Available resources include:
- Online Account, you can securely access your individual account information
- Where’s My Refund? check your refund status and estimated delivery date
- Free File, use free tax software offered through IRS partners to allow you to file your taxes online
- Identity Protection Pin (IP PIN) to prevent someone from using your information to file a fraudulent tax return
- Get Transcript, view and print a tax transcript online
- Direct Pay, make tax payments or estimated tax payments from your checking or savings account
- Electronic Federal Tax Payment System, individuals or businesses can make all types of federal tax payments
- Online Payment Agreement, set up installment payments to pay taxes you owe
- Where’s My Amended Return, track the status of your amended return
- Interactive Tax Assistant, get answers to many tax questions
