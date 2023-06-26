92º

IRS Maitland, FL Taxpayer Assistance Center moves to Orange Avenue in Orlando

Office located 9 miles from old address is open now

Mike Holfeld, Investigative Reporter

FILE - The Internal Revenue Service 1040 tax form for 2022 is seen on April 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File) (Jon Elswick, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Call it a change of address, courtesy of the IRS.

The Internal Revenue Service told News 6 the Taxpayer Assistance Center in Maitland, FL, has moved to 201 South Orange Ave. in Orlando.

That puts the office in the downtown Orlando area, near the intersection of Church Street and South Orange Avenue.

The new TAC location is about 9 miles from its former location, as the crow flies. There is nearby metered street parking and public transportation.

All IRS TACs operate by appointment. To schedule an appointment at the Orlando TAC, call 844-545-5640. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The agency says the fastest and easiest way for taxpayers to get the help they need is through IRS.gov.

Available resources include:

About the Author:

News 6’s Emmy Award-winning Investigative Reporter Mike Holfeld has made Central Florida history with major investigations that have led to new policies, legislative proposals and even -- state and national laws. If you have an issue or story idea, call Mike's office at 407-521-1322.

