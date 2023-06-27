Pet Alliance teams up with Quantum Leap Winery to host pet photo contest

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Pet Alliance is kicking off the cutest pet photo contest, so you now have the chance to make your furry friend famous.

The 10th annual “My Best Friend Wine Label Contest” kicks off July 1 and runs through July 31.

This collaboration, in partnership with Quantum Leap Winery, gives pet parents the chance to have their furry friend pictured on a wine label. Voting will be open between August 1-21, with a $1 donation per vote. The dog and cat with the most votes will have their image, name and story featured on the 2023 My Best Friend Rescue Red Wine, produced in Orlando.

The top 10 pets will also receive “pawsome” prizes.

Quantum Leap will host a special art show with all the labels in October. All proceeds from the photo contest and sale of the wines will benefit Pet Alliance.

“We are thrilled to kick off our popular pet photo contest for the 10th anniversary year,” said Pet Alliance Director of Philanthropy and Marketing Cathy Rodgers. “It’s a fun opportunity for proud pet parents to show off their fur baby and support a wonderful cause. We are very grateful for the support our organization receives through the contest, and we cannot wait to see all of the adorable animals entered this year.”

For more information, those interested can visit the photo contest’s website.

