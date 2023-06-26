Droopy tongue and all: 7-year-old pup wins hearts, title of ‘World’s Ugliest Dog’

PETALUMA, Ca. – A 7-year-old Chinese Crested pup just claimed the title of the “World’s Ugliest Dog.”

With his droopy tongue held high, Scooter claimed victory on Friday in the annual contest held in California.

According to his biography on the contest’s website, Scooter was close to being euthanized when a breeder from Tucson, Arizona, took him into animal control. A volunteer whisked him away into adoption and saw his potential. Today, he is “not only surviving, but thriving,” according to the website.

His hair wisps and reversed hind legs won the hearts of audiences and judges. The pup and his owner walked away with a $1,500 prize.

A 7-year-old Pekingese named “Wild Thang” and a 16-year-old Chihuahua named “Harold Bartholomew” took 2nd and 3rd place, respectively.

