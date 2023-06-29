SNL’s Colin Jost to perform at Dr. Phillips Center

Colin Jost is bringing his award-winning Saturday Night Live humor to Orlando on Aug. 26.

Jost has been the head writer for SNL since 2012 and co-host of “Weekend Update” since 2014.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

In addition to his accomplishments on SNL, Jost is also a New York Times Bestselling author, a five-time Writers Guild Award recipient, a two-time Peabody Award recipient and a 12-time Emmy nominee.

Jost has also been published in The New Yorker, the New York Times Magazine and the Huffington Post as well as written the 2015 film “Staten Island Summer.”

Tickets to Jost perform at the Walt Disney Theater go on sale on Friday and can be found on the Dr. Phillips Center website.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: