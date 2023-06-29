‘The way that it was supposed to happen:’ Baby born on side of US-1 in Flagler County

In Palm Coast, new mother I’sis Davis gave birth on the side US-1 to a healthy "miracle baby."

PALM COAST, Fla. – A premature baby born on Sunday is being coined by first responders as a “miracle baby.”

In Palm Coast, new mother I’sis Davis gave birth on the side US-1 to a healthy baby boy, all thanks to the help of her “doula.”

“You can’t tell God what’s going to happen. He’s going to tell you,” Davis said.

The new mom said she was three weeks away from her scheduled induction, but the contractions started at home. Her first child was on the way.

“I labored for 11 hours, no meds, not thinking that it was actually active labor. I’m thinking it’s Braxton Hicks,” she said.

She called her doula, Tabatha Seppala, to come over and get her. A doula is a trained professional who provides care for the mother before, during and after birth, but isn’t trained to actually deliver the baby.

The challenge would be making it to the high-risk birthing center in St. Augustine. Davis was at risk of blood clots and hemorrhaging.

“The high-risk OB basically told me I could get pregnant, carry it to term, but she told me I may or may not be here to raise my child,” she said.

The pair started the drive with Davis’ husband, Anthony, following in the car behind.

“I’m like, ‘I got to push,’ and she’s like, ‘Do you really have to?’ and I’m like, ‘Yes!’ So she’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re about to do this.’ So I pushed. Water breaks, all over her car,” Davis said.

The realization then washed over Seppala.

“I was like, ‘OK, if you’re going to stress, you’re going to do it internally and get it done now because you’re probably going to be having a baby before you get to the hospital,” Seppala said.

Davis said they were just ten minutes away from the hospital.

“I was like, ‘We need to pull over now and she’s like, ‘Well, are you pushing?’ and I go, ‘I am pushing right now.’ Two pushes, three contractions, he came out,” she said.

At 5 pounds, 11 ounces, on the side of US-1, a very healthy Akovi was born.

“I caught him between the dashboard and the seat and the first thing I did was put him to her chest,” Seppala said.

Davis’ husband pulled over right behind them.

“I was panicking at first but as soon as he came out and she laid him on her chest, I was just crying,” he said.

The mom is now doing well, too, happily at home with their new addition. The parents nicknamed the little one “the Hitchhiker.”

“The universe needed this to happen and wanted it to happen and it happened the way that it was supposed to,” she said.

A GoFundMe has been started for the family since Akovi does need special care due to being premature and a surgery on a clubbed foot. You can find it here.

