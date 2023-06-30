Boil water advisory issued in Winter Springs subdivision

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Officials released a boil water advisory for the Deer Song subdivision in Winter Springs on Thursday.

This warning comes after a main valve failure near the intersection of Sherry Avenue and George Street during planned maintenance by Winter Springs Public Works and Utilities.

Officials said that the advisory applies to 172 homes in the area.

During a boil water advisory, residents are asked to only consume bottled water or water that has been heated to a roiling boil for at least one minute.

The city of Winter Springs expects the advisory to be lifted within 48 hours of the initial notice.

