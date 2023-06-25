Officials issue boil water advisory for parts of Groveland

GROVELAND, Fla. – The City of Groveland issued a boil water advisory for some residents after a water line break, according to a news release.

Officials said the city’s “Water Plant 3/Sunshine System experienced a main line break” on Sunday.

The break has resulted in the boil water advisory for the affected residents and businesses in the following areas:

Christopher C. Ford Commerce Park

Trilogy

Estates at Cherry Lake – Southern Ridge

Waterside

Cherryridge

Crestridge

Bellevue

Parkside

Arborwood

The Vineyard, Wilson Estates

Cherry Lake Oaks

Trinity Lakes

Blue Spring Reserve

Phillip’s Lading

U..S 27 Corridor

Bee’s RV Resort

Clerbrook RV Resort

According to the release, crews are working around the clock to restore water as quickly as possible and city officials anticipate that could be as early as Monday morning.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect for 48 hours after the leak has been repaired and pressures are restored.

