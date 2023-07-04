Solutionaries: Supporting mental health of our first responders

For many of our first responders, July 4 is another night on the job protecting and caring for the community.

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s a tradition going back 247 years in the United States.

Since July 4, 1776, people have been celebrating Independence Day with parades, fireworks, backyard cookouts and bonfires.

But what happens when they need help?

Our Solutionaries team found groups getting results and saving lives.

Local Solutions

Here in Central Florida, the News 6 team is reporting on more solutions for first responders: the 211 mental health helpline.

Reporter Erik Von Ancken met one first responder who is answering the phone and saving the lives of brothers and sisters in uniform.

“You click on the link for Here Tomorrow, schedule an appointment. There’s no cost, we don’t ask about insurance, we don’t take it,” said Brannon Hick, a retired first responder and helpline responder for Here Tomorrow.

If you’d to speak with Brannon Hick and Here Tomorrow specifically, you can call or text 904-372-9087.

The organization promises if someone can’t talk to you immediately, a worker call you back within 24 hours.

If you or someone you know needs help or is contemplating suicide, please reach out: Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK Copline: 1-800-267-5463 IAFF Center of Excellence: 1-855-900-8497 Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance: 1-847-209-8208 Veteran's Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 Ext. 1

Right now, Brannon Hicks and Here Tomorrow only get calls from first responders in Volusia County, Flagler and Northeast Florida.

But no matter where you call 211 from, you will get a peer support network.

A new episode of Solutionaries is available every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on News 6 and on News 6+ for your smart TV (Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV).