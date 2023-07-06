Party like Barbie: Dreamhouse Living tour now in Orlando

The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is stopping in Orlando for the next two days.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Want to live in a Barbie world?

The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is in Orlando now through Saturday.

The truck will be parked outside the Hyatt Regency on International Drive, where the National Barbie Doll Collectors Convention is being held. The convention is sold out.

The truck celebrates the 60th anniversary of Barbie moving into her first Dreamhouse in 1962 — back when only .1% of women were independent homeowners, according to U.S. Census Data. Women didn’t even have their own bank accounts or credit cards until 1974.

The truck is offering Barbie-branded clothes, accessories and housewares for sale as well, with a free gift for any purchase over $40.

The truck tour coincides with “Barbie The Movie,” which is coming out July 21.

