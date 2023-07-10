4 juveniles arrested, accused of trying to steal car in Ocoee

Here's why Kia, Hyundai owners are being targeted by thieves in record numbers

OCOEE, Fla. – Four juveniles accused of trying to steal a car in Ocoee were arrested, according to police.

Ocoee police responded to Caballero Court around 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday and found a 2023 Kia Soul with a missing steering wheel.

The Ocoee Police Department said the four juveniles, whose names and ages have not been released, were taken into custody.

Police said two of the four juveniles were involved in prior stolen vehicle instances from June 30 to July 2, 2023.

The vehicles stolen in those cases were Kias and Hyundais.

There has been a recent trend of stealing Kias and Hyundais as a result of the social media app TikTok, police said.

The four suspects were transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

