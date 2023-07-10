Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is burying 2 time capsules. Here’s what’s inside

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is planning for future parties by burying two time capsules Monday.

The sheriff’s office is marking its 150th anniversary, set for July 9, 2067. To do this, the agency is burying items related to its 100th anniversary in 2017, including:

Photos and news articles from the 100th-anniversary celebration (FCSO news release, Flagler Live article, Palm Coast Observer article, Daytona Beach News-Journal article)

FCSO Centennial badge, challenge coin, and pin

The second time capsule marks the dedication of the new sheriff’s operation center in Bunnell, which happened on Nov, 7, 2022. That capsule will include the following items:

Eviction Notice and Writ of Possession from the Courthouse: Tom Bexley, Clerk of the Court, Plaintiff. Rick Staly, Sheriff, Defendant. Served November 7, 2022

USB drive with time-lapse of building construction, Architects Design Group Design Directory

FCSO face mask from COVID-19

FCSO challenge coins (COVID-19, 2020, 2022, and Dedication Ceremony)

This time capsule will be opened on the 50th anniversary of that dedication, which is set for November 7, 2072.

