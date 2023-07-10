78º

Gas prices rebound to 4-week high in Florida after July 4 holiday

Prices bouncing back up as a result of Independence Day road trips

Reina Nieves, Digital Intern

Gas pump. (Image by andreas160578 from Pixabay)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gas prices are the highest they’ve been in four weeks in Florida. The state average has climbed to a steep average of $3.46.

The July 4 holiday caused the spike, when a record number of Floridians took road trips across the state. The average was $3.26 per gallon, the lowest it’s been since March. Regardless, it was the second most expensive Independence Day at the pump in a decade, according to AAA.

“Fortunately, oil prices remain low. Unless that changes this week, the upward pressure on gas prices should ease soon,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA.

Some of the most expensive markets to find gas right now are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.60), Naples ($3.51) and Homosassa Springs ($3.50).

The least expensive places to get gas right now are in Pensacola ($3.16), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.19), and Panama City ($3.22).

WAYS TO SAVE ON GASOLINE

  • Combine errands to limit driving time.
  • Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
  • Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
  • Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2%.
  • Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

