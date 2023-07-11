Here are the homeowners insurance companies still active in Florida

With Farmers Insurance soon leaving Florida’s insurance market, many Florida homeowners are now forced to start looking for new companies to work with.

The Florida Officer of Insurance Regulation lists insurance companies still in operation around the state, and the agency allows homeowners to view prospective prices online.

Among the companies that are still active in Florida are the following:

Insurance has been a concern for many in the Sunshine State going into the hurricane season this year. With the amount of risk posed by strong storms and hurricanes, insurance rates are expected to continue rising.

To check out estimates for homeowners insurance rates near you, check out the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation’s website by clicking here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: