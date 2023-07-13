Experience an authentic German celebration at Summertoberfest

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Whether you’re a German, an artist or just a plain old beer lover, the Summertoberfest festival in Kissimmee has something for everyone.

Hosted at the Krush Brau Park Portal Immersion Center, Summertoberfest is free to enter and gives guests an authentic, immersive experience of a traditional German Oktoberfest celebration.

The festival began June 10 and takes place every Saturday until Sept. 2 from noon to 8 p.m., with a keg tapping ceremony at 5 p.m.

Additionally, guests can participate in several different contests and workshops, including a costume contest, beer coaster painting and a bratwurst-eating contest.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Most activities are free, but some require a registration fee.

Summertoberfest also hosts a Massgrugstemmen at 6 p.m. every Saturday, aka a bier stein holding contest, where participants hold a liter of beer with their arm stretched out and parallel to the floor. The overall winner will be taken to New York to participate in the Hofbrau Masskrugstemmen National Finals in September.

The festival will also feature live music, several food options and of course, lots of beer.

For more information about Summertoberfest, click here.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: