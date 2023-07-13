Bike-riding thief steals horse in Orlando, rides away with animal in tow

The thief was caught on surveillance footage stealing the horse from the trailer, according to Orlando police.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Grand theft auto? More like grand theft animal.

The Orlando Police Department is searching for a horse that was stolen out of its trailer on June 22.

Surveillance footage shows an unidentified person approaching the parked horse trailer on a bicycle around 3:15 a.m. at 725 S. Kirkman Rd.

The person is then seen guiding the horse out of the trailer, then riding away on their bike while leading the horse behind them.

The horse is described as a black-and-white Paso Fino and appears in video footage to be small in stature.

Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to contact the Orlando Police Department.

