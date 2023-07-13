Alexander Springs swim area closed over nesting alligator

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The U.S. Forest Service announced on Monday that Alexander Springs’ swim area in the Ocala National Forest would be closed as authorities deal with a nesting alligator nearby.

In a release, the Forest Service said that the area would remain closed until the alligator was safely trapped and removed. In the meantime, visitors are asked to not enter the water or approach any alligators.

The release shows that the swim area of the park will reopen once it’s deemed safe for the public, though no timeline has been provided at this time.

For more information, visitors can contact the Ocala National Forest at 352-625-2520.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: