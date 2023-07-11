Multiple crashes involving semitrucks cause delays on I-75 in Ocala

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Three crashes are causing delays across a stretch of Interstate 75 in Ocala Tuesday, according to firefighters.

Two of the accidents happened around the same time at 6:05 a.m. on I-75 north, according to Ocala Fire Rescue. The first involved a pickup truck hauling a moving trailer and another involved a semitruck. No injuries were reported from either crash, but there was damage to the guardrail and the semitruck blocked the outside lane of traffic over exit 352 on I-75 north.

A third crash occurred a few hours later and crews said they found a jackknifed semitruck and pickup truck on its roof on Highway 27′s overpass at exit 354.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The driver of the pickup truck was ejected and taken to the hospital, according to fire rescue. The semitruck driver had no injuries.

All southbound lanes along this area of 1-75 are blocked and impacting traffic in both directions.

Fire rescue officials suggest avoiding the area or seeking alternate routes.

The Road Ranger Service Patrol and the Florida Highway Patrol are also responding.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: