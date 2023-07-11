2 Orange County deputy cruisers struck minutes apart in separate crashes along SR-417, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two Orange County deputy cruisers were struck minutes apart in separate crashes late Monday along State Road 417, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crashes happened at 11:50 p.m. and 11:54 p.m. near Landstar Boulevard in Orange County.

According to the FHP, an Orange County deputy cruiser was stopped in the northbound inside lane of SR-417 with its emergency lights activated for construction workers who were cleaning debris. A 2021 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling in the inside lane and struck the back of the deputy’s cruiser.

The driver, a 47-year-old Orlando man, was uninjured and the deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Minutes later, another deputy arrived to the crash scene and parked in the inside lane with activated emergency lights to block traffic and help with the wreck, according to troopers. The deputy was walking toward the crash scene when a 2019 Dodge Caravan hit the right rear of the second deputy’s cruiser, according to a crash report. The crash caused both the deputy’s cruiser and Caravan to rotate, and the front of the Caravan hit the front of the cruiser.

Troopers said the driver, 19-year-old Winter Park man, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the deputy was uninjured.

An investigation is ongoing in both crashes.

