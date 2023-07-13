Rockin’ around the parking lot: Christmas in July bash brings holiday spirit to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Why wait till December to get in the Christmas spirit?
The Christmas in July Parking Lot Party will ring in the holidays a tad bit early on Friday at Wally’s Bar and Liquors.
There will be a “The Holidays on Wheels” show, lots of food trucks and a special appearance from the man himself, Santa Claus.
Here are the food trucks you can check out:
- Cholo Dogs
- Royal-T Tapas
- Red Panda Noodle
- Chill’in Tacos
- Pudding Queen
- The Pass Kitchen
- Phat Ash Bakes
- Smokemade Meats
- Hot Asian Buns
- ATL Peach Wings
- The Bruja’s Table
The party starts at 6:30 p.m.
