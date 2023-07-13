Rockin’ around the parking lot: Christmas in July bash brings holiday spirit to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Why wait till December to get in the Christmas spirit?

The Christmas in July Parking Lot Party will ring in the holidays a tad bit early on Friday at Wally’s Bar and Liquors.

There will be a “The Holidays on Wheels” show, lots of food trucks and a special appearance from the man himself, Santa Claus.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Here are the food trucks you can check out:

Cholo Dogs

Royal-T Tapas

Red Panda Noodle

Chill’in Tacos

Pudding Queen

The Pass Kitchen

Phat Ash Bakes

Smokemade Meats

Hot Asian Buns

ATL Peach Wings

The Bruja’s Table

The party starts at 6:30 p.m.

Don't miss out! Keep up with Central Florida events, festivals and more by signing up for our Central Florida Happenings newsletter. Email Address Sign Up

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: