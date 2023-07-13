94º

Rockin’ around the parking lot: Christmas in July bash brings holiday spirit to Orlando

Christmas in July Parking Lot Party takes place at Wally’s Bar and Liquors

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Why wait till December to get in the Christmas spirit?

The Christmas in July Parking Lot Party will ring in the holidays a tad bit early on Friday at Wally’s Bar and Liquors.

There will be a “The Holidays on Wheels” show, lots of food trucks and a special appearance from the man himself, Santa Claus.

Here are the food trucks you can check out:

  • Cholo Dogs
  • Royal-T Tapas
  • Red Panda Noodle
  • Chill’in Tacos
  • Pudding Queen
  • The Pass Kitchen
  • Phat Ash Bakes
  • Smokemade Meats
  • Hot Asian Buns
  • ATL Peach Wings
  • The Bruja’s Table

The party starts at 6:30 p.m.

