Here’s the scoop: Celebrate National Ice Cream Day at these sweet Central Florida locations

ORLANDO, Fla. – National Ice Cream Day is this Sunday and if you are looking for a sweet treat to celebrate the day, look no further than this list.

Check out these ice cream shops across town that all can enjoy.

Brevard County

Ice Cream Hut

Where: Rockledge, FL

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m., Fri: 12 p.m. – 10 p.m., Sat: 12 p.m. – 10 p.m., Sun: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Some signature flavors: Creamside, Cookie Monster, Razzle Dazzle

*Has dairy-free, and sugar options.

The Fat Donkey Ice Cream & Fine Desserts

Where: Cocoa Beach, FL

Hours: 12:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. daily

Some Signature Flavors: Baja Chocolate Marshmallow, Calypso Crunch, Toasted Coconut

*This place also sells ice cream sandwich, popsicles, zonkeys and floats with gluten free and non-dairy options.

My Island Ice Cream

Where: Merritt Island, FL

Hours: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. daily

Some Signature Flavors: Butterscotch bomb, Dreamsicle, Caramel Macchiato

*Non-dairy and no-sugar options are available.

The Mad Utter

Where: Titusville, FL

Hours: Closed Monday. Tuesday-Saturday: 1 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Some Signature Flavors: Chipnilla, Don’t Dough Me Dirty, Dark Side of the Cookie

3 Scoops Ice Cream

Where: Cocoa Beach, FL

Hours: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Some Signature Flavors: Watermelon Sorbet, Captain’s Chocolate, Rum Raisin

*This location is tied into a mini-golf course and hot dog food truck stand. Offers floats and milkshakes. No-sugar options are available.

Gio’s Italian Ice

Where: Viera, FL

Hours: 12:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Some Signature Flavors: popcorn, chocolate biscotti, cookie dough crunch

Space Coast Ice Cream

Where: Titusville, FL

Hours: Monday-Thursday 1 p.m. - 9 p.m., Friday-Saturday 12 p.m. - 10 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Some Signature Flavors: Captain America, Caramel Caribou, Dole Whip

*Galaxies, floats, shakes and sundaes are also available at this location. No-sugar options are available for purchase.

Maggie’s Ice Cream Shop

Where: Melbourne, FL

Hours: Closed Monday-Wednesday, Thursday-Sunday 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Some Signature Flavors: Margarita Ice, Apple Pie, Fuzzy Bear

Flagler County

Twisters Ice Cream Cafe

Where: Palm Coast, FL

Hours: Monday 3 p.m. -9 p.m., Tuesday- Sunday 1 p.m.- 9 p.m. (until 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday)

Some Signature Flavors: butter popcorn, banana, pumpkin

Sally’s Ice Cream

Where: Flagler Beach, FL

Hours: Monday-Thursday 3 p.m.- 8 p.m., Friday 3 p.m.- 9 p.m., Saturday- Sunday 12 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Some Signature Flavors: Double fudge brownie, Espresso Chip, Caramel Brownie Explosion

Surfside Shakes

Where: Flagler Beach, FL

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 12 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., Fri-Sat: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Some Signature Flavors: Strawberry Fields, Mermaid Kisses, Cherry Flamingo

Sweet Melissa’s Homemade Ice Cream

Where: Palm Coast, FL

Hours: Mon: Closed, Tues-Fri: 1 p.m. - 9 p.m., Sat-Sun: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Some Signature Flavors: Preston’s Key Lime Pie, Frankenstein, Banana Pudding

Fergie’s Ice Cream

Where: Bunnell, FL

Hours: Mon: Closed, Tues-Thurs: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., Fri-Sat: 11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m., Sun: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Some Signature Flavors: Black Cherry, Cappuccino Crunch, Banana Pudding

Peace & Cream Italian Soft Serve

Where: Bunnell, FL

Hours: Wednesday, Thursday, & Sunday: 11a.m. to 4p.m., Friday & Saturday: 11a.m. to 7p.m.

Some Signature Flavors: Chocoholic, Key Key, Honey Beaver

Lake County

Scoops on 5th

Where: Mt. Dora, FL

Hours: Open daily- 12 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Some Signature Flavors: Cookie Craving, Midnight Caramel River, Salted Caramel Banana Foster

Mystic Ice Cream

Where: Eustis, FL

Hours: Open daily- 12 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Some Signature Flavors: Old Time Vanilla, Mystic Mint, Vanilla Fudge

Tavares Ice Cream

Where: Eustis, FL

Hours: Monday- Thursday 12 p.m.- 9 p.m., Friday- 12 p.m.- 9:30 p.m., Saturday- 11 a.m.- 9:30 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Some Signature Flavors: Old Time Vanilla, Mystic Mint, Vanilla Fudge

Orange County

Sampaguita

Where: Mills50

Hours: Monday-Thursday 2 p.m.- 10 p.m., Friday 2 p.m.- 11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.- 11 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.- 10p.m.

Some Signature Flavors: Birthday Mamon, Champorado, Sampaguita

Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream

Where: Various locations across Central Florida

Hours: Varies

Some Signature Flavors: (July featured flavor) Cracker Jack, Mexican Chocolate, Ore-Dough

The Dolly Llama

Where: Chain featured in Winter Garden, FL

Hours: Monday-Thursday 11:30 a.m.- 10:30 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11:30 a.m.- 11:30 p.m., Sunday 11:30a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Some Signature Flavors: Sugar n’ Spice, Llama Gone Nuts, Party Animal

Martin’s Dreamery Creamery & Coffee House

Where: Oviedo, FL

Hours: Monday- Friday 7 a.m.- 9 p.m., Saturday- Sunday 8 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Some Signature Flavors: Oh Argentina!, S’mores, Apple Pie

Beaches & Cream Soda Shop

Where: Disney Beach Club Resort at EPCOT Resort area

Hours: Varies

Some Signature Flavors: Rainbow sherbet+ variations of shakes, floats, sundaes and malts

*Famous for Kitchen Sink Challenge (serves four): Scoops of Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Cookies ‘n Cream, and Mint Chocolate Chip topped with, Hot Fudge, Peanut Butter, SNICKERS® pieces, Fresh-baked Brownie, and smothered in every additional topping we have. Also available Chocolate Lovers or Neapolitan.

Osceola County

Abracadabra Ice Cream Factory

Where: Kissimmee, FL

Hours: Open daily 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Some Signature Flavors: Cake Batter, Cookie Dough, Cheesecake

Freeze Your Brain

Where: Kissimmee, FL

Hours: Varies

Some Signature Flavors: Guava, Horchata, Pina Colada

Chillin Out Ice Cream

Where: Kissimmee, FL

Hours: Monday- Thursday 10:30 p.m.- 11 p.m., Friday-Sunday 10:30 p.m.- 12 a.m.

Some Signature Flavors: Butter Pecan, twist, Cool Mint

Seminole County

Jack the Dipper Ice Cream

Where: Longwood, FL

Hours: Sunday- Thursday 12 p.m.- 9 p.m., Friday- Saturday 12 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Some Signature Flavors: The Working Cow, Crazy Cake, Maple Walnut

Parlour Ice Cream

Where: Winter Springs, FL

Hours: Sunday – Thursday - 1 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday – Saturday - 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Some Signature Flavors: French Toast, Milk & Cookies, Peanut butter Chocolate

The Greenery Creamery

Where: Sanford, FL

Hours: Monday-Thursday 11:30 p.m.- 9 p.m. Friday- Saturday 11:30 a.m.- 10 p.m., Sunday 10:30- 8 p.m.

Some Signature Flavors: varying

Nan and Pop’s Ice Cream Shop

Where: Longwood, FL

Hours: Monday-Thursday 4 p.m.- 9 p.m., Friday 4 p.m.- 10 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m.- 10 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Some Signature Flavors: Pop’s Garbage Pail, Kevin’s Koopa, Lelo’s Luau

*This joint is home to the Bubble Waffle

IceSpot

Where: Lake Mary, FL

Hours: Sunday- Thursday 12 p.m.- 9 p.m., Saturday- Sunday 12 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Some Signature Flavors: Pop’s Garbage Pail, Kevin’s Koopa, Lelo’s Luau

Volusia County

Sweet Spot

Where: DeLand, FL

Hours: Monday- Thursday 3 p.m. - 9 p.m., Friday- Saturday 3 p.m.- 10 p.m., Closed Sunday

Some Signature Flavors: Maple bacon, Krispy Kreme donut, Funfetti

Cool Treats for NSB

Where: New Smyrna Beach, FL

Hours: Tuesday 6 p.m.- 9 p.m., Wednesday- Monday 1 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Some Signature Flavors: Chocolate Martini**, Baileys**, Vanilla Custard

**Adult-infused flavors

Frosty King

Where: Edgewater, FL

Hours: Monday- Thursday 12 p.m.- 9 p.m., Friday-Sunday 12 p.m.-10 p.m.

Some Signature Flavors: Pistachio, B-day Cake, Salted Butterscotch

The Whole Scoop

Where: South Daytona, FL

Hours: Open daily 1 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Some Signature Flavors: Cotton Candy, Rainbow Sherbet, Strawberry Cheesecake

