Apopka man accused in burglary spree, ‘partying’ with stolen money

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An Apopka man is accused in a series of burglaries throughout Seminole County over the past few weeks, according to sheriff’s office.

Courts records show that on June 30, Hunt Club Market in Longwood had been broken into, with more than $15,000 in tobacco products and cash being stolen.

On July 8, Kwik Mart in Altamonte Springs reported a burglary after a man walked into the store and stole around $1,500 worth of cigarettes, according to investigators.

Later on July 13, the Argos Family Diner in Apopka suffered a burglary, with around $550 taken from the diner’s register, deputies said. A nearby gas station was also burglarized later that same morning, deputies added.

Using surveillance footage, detectives eventually determined that the suspect in all of these cases was 55-year-old Joseph Chirco. He was eventually found and taken into custody on Thursday after deputies caught him at a Walmart in Apopka.

Deputies said Chirco admitted to the burglaries, telling detectives that he spent all of the money “partying” after stealing it. Investigators noted that Chirco had several wounds all over both of his arms from committing the burglaries.

Chirco faces charges of criminal mischief, grand theft, property damage, four counts of burglary and three counts of larceny. He is held on bond of $59,000.

