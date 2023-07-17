Thornton Park to host 9th annual mini golf pub crawl for charity

ORLANDO, Fla. – Attention golf dads and drinking enthusiasts! The 9th annual Putt N’ Pour pub crawl will return to Thornton Park on July 22.

The Putt N’ Pour is a mini golf tournament combined with a pub crawl, designed to bring business to some of Thornton Park’s hottest bars and restaurants while raising money for the Florida Theatrical Association.

Participants can play the nine holes, each designed by their respective venues, while enjoying drink specials and prizes. Each venue will stamp the participant’s scorecard, which can be turned in for a prize raffle at the end of the crawl.

Once participants finish playing, the night will be topped off with an afterparty at The 808 featuring more drinks, more prizes and a costume contest.

In addition to The 808, golfers will have the opportunity to visit The Abbey, Aku Aku, Burton’s, Cavo’s Bar & Kitchen, Dolce, Eola Wine Company, Graffiti Junktion, Olde Town Brokers and The Veranda Thornton Park.

Tickets are $15 if purchased in advance and $20 if purchased the day of. Both will have discounted group rates.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

