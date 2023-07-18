Snorkeler suffers puncture wounds in gator attack at Alexander Springs in Florida

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man suffered puncture wounds and cuts Monday afternoon when he was attacked by an alligator while snorkeling at Alexander Springs in the Ocala National Forest, officials said.

The attack, which happened around 12:30 p.m., prompted National Forests in Florida to temporarily close the Alexander Springs swim area, which is located between Astor and Altoona.

The nearly 8 foot-long alligator believed to be involved in the incident was removed and the swim area is expected to reopen in the near future, officials said.

The victim said he was snorkeling in the designated swim area when he was bitten by a large gator.

Adventure Ocala, the concessioner permitted by the United States Forest Service to operate Alexander Springs, rendered aid to the victim, cleared all guests from the swim area and closed it for public safety.

The man chose to seek medical treatment himself, according to officials.

No other details about the victim have been released.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission removed the aggressive alligator believed to be involved in the attack.

Alexander Springs was briefly closed earlier this month for the removal of a different gator.

NESTING SEASON

July is alligator nesting season in Florida, meaning gator mothers are very alert and protective of their eggs and young.

All reptiles are more active and need to eat more during nesting season.

Officials urge caution in and around water as alligators are masters of camouflage, blending seamlessly into their natural environment. They are not easily detected underwater, no matter how clear the water may appear, and are very territorial, particularly during this time of year.

ALEXANDER SPRINGS

Only 27 first-magnitude springs exist in Florida, and Alexander Springs is one of the easiest to enjoy.

A broad and gently sloped spring pool is a constant 72 degrees and extraordinarily clear.