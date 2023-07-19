Nintendo ‘Summer of Play’ coming to Florida Mall in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Video game fans are invited to come to the Florida Mall later this month to attend Nintendo’s “Summer of Play” tour.

According to the company, the free event allows guests to take pictures with Nintendo icons like Tom Nook from “Animal Crossing” and Pikachu from the “Pokemon” video game series.

Additionally, guests will be able to play Nintendo Switch games at the event, including the recently released “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.”

Guests will also receive a free Nintendo Summer of Play passport, which can be stamped after participating in activities at the event. Once finished, guests can receive Nintendo freebies as supplies last.

A release shows that attendees can also stop by the Play Nintendo Mushroom Kingdom Yourself Photobooth for a digital souvenir.

The event will be held on the following dates:

Thursday, July 20: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday, July 21: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 22: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 23: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

For more information on the event, visit the company’s website by clicking here.

